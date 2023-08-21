WHO will release 'Gujarat Declaration on Traditional Medicine' soon: Sonowal

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The WHO will soon release the 'Gujarat Declaration on Traditional Medicine' which emphasises the importance of traditional medicine for achieving the goal of universal health coverage, Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday.

The first WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit, which was co-hosted by the Ministry of Ayush, was held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on August 17-18 and it has proved to be historic in many ways, Sonowal said.

"The summit ended on a very positive note on the 'Gujarat Declaration on Traditional Medicine', which will be released soon by the World Health Organization (WHO). It emphasises the the importance of traditional medicine being recognised for attainment of universal health coverage and WHO's commitment to work toward it through evidence generation and policy support to member states," the minister said. The Government of India acknowledges the declaration and will ensure full cooperation to WHO in this regard, he said.

The WHO has also shared the initial findings of the global survey on traditional medicine that clearly indicates that its reach across the globe is on rise, Sonowal said. "As per WHO, the final survey will be released in November this Year,” the Ayush minister said.

"Initial findings of the survey tell us that 97 out of 157-member states of WHO have national policies regarding traditional medicine," he said.

Sonowal further said that as part of the efforts to expand the scope of Indian systems of traditional medicine, India has initiated bilateral collaboration with five countries – Nepal, Cuba, Malaysia, Venezuela, and Qatar.

"India has invited all the countries involved for a bilateral meet to share its best practices so that they benefit from the work going on in India in the field of traditional medicine," Sonowal said.

"These bilateral meetings have provided an opportunity for renewing of ties, and also exploring various initiatives for research, practices, education and training in the field of Ayurveda and other Traditional Medicine system," he added. Sonowal said establishing the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Gujarat's Jamnagar and holding the first global summit on traditional medicine in India were the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

The summit has been able to elicit strong commitment from diverse groups of stakeholders to harness the potential of evidence-based traditional, complementary and integrative medicine (TCIM), the minister said.

"Its (the summit) outcomes are also sure to contribute significantly in the formation of 'WHO TM Strategy 2025-34' document," he said, adding that the G20 health ministers meeting also acknowledged the summit's importance.

Sonowal also cited WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus's remarks who "emphasised the historic role and significance of 'Bharat' in the field of traditional medicine".

A digital exhibition was also organised by the WHO and Ministry of Ayush during the summit. All six regions of the WHO showcased their work in traditional medicine. PTI PLB SKY