Whoever commits corruption will go to jail: Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in veiled warning about BRS MLC Kavitha

Hyderabad, Oct 15 (PTI) Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Sunday said whoever commits corruption would have to go to jail and “now it will be the turn of Telangana”, in an apparent reference to Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar's daughter K Kavitha Speaking at two meetings with the fishermen community at Musheerabad and Amberpet here in poll-bound Telangana, Jyoti, the Union Minister of State for Rural Development claimed that before 2014, the country was plagued by "corruption and scams" and that India's identity in the world was that of "a country of scams".

Advertisment

Now under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country is marching ahead on the path of development and now the identity is 'Modi hai to mumkin hai', she said.

"Whoever commits corruption will go to jail. Those who do corruption and loot your money they will have to go to jail," she reiterated, asking if PM Modi was doing anything wrong.

According to her, the law was taking its course and the corrupt were going to jail.

Advertisment

Without naming the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal, the central minister said the party chief made tall claims about being honest and not taking any benefits from the government such as a car or bungalow, and attacked the Delhi Chief Minister over the alleged irregularities in connection with the construction of a new official residence for him.

On the arrests of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, she said two (the two former Delhi ministers) of them have gone to jail and recently another leader has gone to jail. "Now it will be turn of Telangana," she said in an apparent reference to Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar's daughter K Kavitha.

Kavitha’s name was mentioned in a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Advertisment

"Did they do anything good and go (to jail)," she said and asked the gathering if they want a leader who is taking the country on a path of development or those indulging in looting the country.

In an apparent reference to the Delhi Excise policy case, the Union Minister said she got information that the scheme was done here (in Telangana).

The chief minister here made his daughter an MLC after she lost in the Lok Sabha elections instead of giving the post to someone else, she said and asked whether only family members are eligible to get positions, as if others in the state are not deserving On the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections, she said that votes polled for the Congress will go to KCR.

Advertisment

"If they are not able to form government individually on their own, (then) will they not join hands (to form the government) or not," she asked, adding that the BJP would form the government on its own and not align with any other party.

Jyoti further slammed the opposition alliance INDIA, and accused it of being a alliance of "parivarvadis" (dynasts).

She claimed that the opposition alliance changed its name from UPA as it would have reminded everyone about the "scams", had they continued the alliance under that name.

Advertisment

"In Congress, it has been Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and don't know which Gandhi will come going forward," she said, asking, "Is Samajwadi, Mamata, Sharad Pawar, Lalu "parivarvadis" (dynasts) or not? They have not come together for you but only for their dynastic politics." The BJP is not a party run by a single family, she said, claiming that the entire country is BJP's family.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government abrogating Article 370 that gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir, she claimed that the union government acted firmly against terror activities.

The union minister further highlighted several schemes implemented under the Modi government, including construction of houses, LPG connections, construction of toilets, and transfer of funds to farmer beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme.

Jyoti meanwhile accused the KCR government of not providing houses to the poor.

She said Telangana needs a 'double-engine government' and called upon the gathering to support BJP in the forthcoming assembly polls. PTI VVK VVK ANE