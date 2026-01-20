Whoever plays caste politics will ruin himself: Warring on Channi's Dalit representation remark

Chandigarh, Jan 20 (PTI) Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday declined to comment on Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi's remark that there is inadequate representation of Dalits in the party, but asserted that if anyone thinks of playing politics in the name of "jaat-paat" (casteism), he will be ruined.

Meanwhile, Channi, a former chief minister, asserted that he was a true soldier of the Congress and will remain to be so.

Refusing to be drawn into a controversy that erupted following Channi's remark, Warring said he will put forth his viewpoints if the party high command asks.

Cracks appeared in Punjab Congress after a video surfaced online, in which Channi was heard seeking more Dalit representation in the party during a meeting of its Scheduled Caste wing on Saturday.

"If you accept that there is a population of 35-38 per cent (of Dalits) in Punjab, which is there, why are we not getting representation?" Channi was heard asking in the video.

"Punjab (Congress) president is from upper caste, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader is from upper caste, women wing of Punjab Congress is from upper caste, Punjab (Congress) general secretary is from upper caste. Where do we go?" he asked.

The Jalandhar MP on Tuesday clarified that he did not speak against any particular caste or community, and that he was a victim of malicious propaganda online.

Asked about Channi's remarks, Warring said he did not wish to comment.

"On such issues, the (state) president does not make any statement but puts it at the party platform," Warring said.

The Ludhiana MP said the Sikh gurus have given the message of "Manas ki jaat sabhe ek pehchanbo" (See the entire human race as one) and everyone in the party follows it.

"If anyone thinks of playing politics in the name of 'jaat-paat', he will be ruined because we respect all religions, castes and creeds," he said.

He added that the agenda of polarisation and divide and rule belonged to the BJP.

Asked if Channi was speaking the BJP's language, Warring replied that Mallikarjun Kharge (who belongs to a Dalit community) was the national president of Congress and the party was proud of it.

He said the party high command had made Channi the chief minister in 2021.

"(Congress leader) Sukhjinder Randhawa was expected to become the chief minister. Suddenly came a direction (from the party high command) that Channi would assume the post, though not a single MLA was with him," Warring said.

The party also made Channi the CLP leader by removing Sunil Jakhar, who is from upper caste, from the post, he said. Jakhar is now the Punjab BJP president.

The current Jalandhar MP was made the Congress Working Committee member and chairman of the parliamentary committee on agriculture, Warring further said.

Without naming anyone, the state party chief said, "Sometimes, there is a slip of tongue." Asked if the Congress considers this controversy as a challenge, Warring said there was no such thing. "If there was an issue, then upper caste leaders would say they do not want Dalits and Dalit leaders would say they do not accept persons from upper caste. Whosoever tries to play with this fire, will burn himself," he added.