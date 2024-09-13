Whoever wins, Maharashtra will have stability after assembly polls: Tatkare

Pune, Sep 13 (PTI) Irrespective of the Mahayuti or the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi winning, Maharashtra will have stability after the assembly polls, NCP leader Sunil Tatkare said on Friday.

Speaking about the fluid situation post the 2019 assembly polls, after long time allies BJP and (undivided) Shiv Sena parted ways, Tatkare said first time voters of that time may be having doubts now about exercising their franchise.

"They must be contemplating if they committed a mistake by voting (in 2019). I don't want to go into what caused such a situation. However, stability and political realignments are part of politics," he said while addressing the 'Maharashtra Vision 205 event organised by Pune Union of Working Journalists.

"While breaking news now is about leaders switching sides, we can be optimistic that all this would stop after the assembly polls. Whether the Mahayuti wins or the MVA, there will be stability in Maharashtra. Stability is very important," he said.

In 2019, after breaking ties with the BJP, the Shiv Sena allied with Congress and (undivided) NCP to form the MVA government under Uddhav Thackeray. It fell in June 2022 after a rebellion by Eknath Shinde.