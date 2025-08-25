'Whole country is concerned': Ex-Rajasthan CM Gehlot seeks clarity on Dhankhar's resignation from govt

Jaipur, Aug 25 (PTI) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that the absence of clarity from both the government and former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar over his resignation has created concern across the country.

Raising questions over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statement that the resignation was due to "health reasons", Gehlot said it was "unprecedented" for someone holding such a high constitutional position to work until evening and then resign abruptly "without any explanation".

The senior Congress leader said that the government's explanation was "an attempt to divert attention" from the questions being asked. "People are not going to be misled. The whole country is concerned about what has happened," he added.

"You must not have seen such an example in India, perhaps not even in the world. Till 5 pm the vice president was working, holding meetings, and by 8 pm he resigned and completely disappeared from the scene. Nobody knew if he is even in the vice president's residence or not, and he was meeting no one," Gehlot told reporters here.

He alleged that while ministers usually explain their reasons for resignation in Parliament, no such clarification had come in this case. "Neither the vice president nor the government has given any explanation. Now they are only trying to cover up," he said.

Referring to Shah's statement that the resignation was due to "health reasons", Gehlot questioned whether any senior leader had actually checked on the vice president's condition.

"Amit Shah says it was for health reasons. But did you go to meet him? Did you send a minister? The prime minister did not go, the home minister did not go, not even a junior minister. Nobody enquired about his health. So why are you misleading the people of this country? The whole nation is asking how the (former) vice president suddenly disappeared," Gehlot said.

He said that the government's explanation was "an attempt to divert attention" from the questions being asked. "People are not going to be misled. The whole country is concerned about what has happened," he added.

Gehlot said that he is worried as former vice president Dhankhar hails from Rajasthan.

"Vice President Dhankhar hails from Rajasthan and the entire state is worried about him. Shouldn't you also be concerned? Elections will keep happening, politics will continue, but the real question is 'where is Dhankhar Sahib? When will you let the people see him?" he said.

Gehlot said that he personally wants to meet him and have tried calling him two or three times.

"Not just me, several leaders who have known him well have tried reaching out. I heard Kapil Sibal recently saying that he too had made several calls, since they were close friends, but there has been no response. Shouldn't this be a matter of concern for the nation?" he said. PTI AG KVK KVK