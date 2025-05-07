Whole country united in fight against terrorism: Punjab CM Mann

Chandigarh, May 7 (PTI) The whole country is united in the fight against terrorism, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Wednesday, following Indian armed forces missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

"The whole country is united in this fight against terrorism. We are proud of our Indian Army and our brave soldiers. 140 crore countrymen stand with the Indian Army. The people of Punjab stand with the country's Army," said Mann in a post on X in Punjabi.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also praised Indian security forces' action and said in a post on X, "Shiromani Akali Dal salutes our brave armed forces for executing #OperationSindoor with precision and restraint. We stand with the Govt of India for its decisive action against terrorism. Jai Hind!" PTI CHS MNK MNK