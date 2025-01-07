Whole of government approach adopted to dismantle terrorist and separatist ecosystem in J&K: LG

Udhampur, Jan 7 (PTI) Asserting that a terror-free and fear-free Jammu and Kashmir is the government’s firm resolve, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the security agencies have adopted a "whole-of-government approach" to dismantle the terrorist and separatist ecosystem in the Union Territory.

The lieutenant governor cautioned that modern technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) tools has transformed the security landscape and highlighted that challenges like disinformation and deepfakes remain major concerns.

“Terror-free and fear-free Jammu and Kashmir is our resolve. At the operational level, we have improved coordination between the police and other security agencies and adopted a ‘whole-of-government approach’ to dismantle the terrorist and separatist ecosystem,” he said while attending the Passing Out Parade of Probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) at the Police Academy in Udhampur.

The lieutenant governor congratulated all 61 passing-out police officers and urged them to discharge their duties with honesty, dedication and professionalism.

“From today, the nation entrusts you with the critical responsibility of maintaining internal security, combating terrorism, upholding the rule of law and ensuring a safe and secure environment for the people. I wish you success in every mission,” he said in his address.

The lieutenant governor paid tribute to the bravehearts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces who have laid down their lives for the nation.

Sinha commended the Jammu and Kashmir Police for its significant role in ensuring internal security, upholding the nation’s integrity and protecting the citizens of the Union Territory under challenging circumstances.

Speaking about the emerging security challenges, the lieutenant governor urged the Jammu and Kashmir Police to leverage innovative tools to counter disinformation and cross-border cyber threats.

“Modern technology like artificial intelligence tools has reshaped the security landscape. Disinformation and deepfakes remain significant concerns,” he said.

Sinha called for the effective use of technological tools to maintain law and order, ensure vigilant monitoring and respond to challenges in real time.

The lieutenant governor emphasized the need to anticipate and analyze changes in criminal modus operandi to stay one step ahead.

“We need to shift from reactive policing to proactive policing,” he said.

Sinha further said that “narco-terrorism, social media weaponization and disinformation campaigns have also emerged as major threats to internal security and societal harmony”.

“I call upon young police officers to embrace new ideas and tools and lead the fight against narco-terrorism, drug trafficking, cybercrime and radicalization,” he added.

The lieutenant governor emphasized that successful prosecution should become a key metric of police achievement and every crime investigation should be taken to its logical conclusion.

“Investigation and successful prosecution are critical tools of effective policing. The responsibility of the J&K Police extends beyond neutralizing terrorists to eliminating divisive elements and those aiding and abetting terrorism and separatism,” he said.

Sinha also praised the civil action programs of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Udhampur Police Academy Director Garib Dass briefed the attendees about the program and the various activities conducted during the training course.

The lieutenant governor took the ceremonial salute and inspected the parade. He also felicitated the new recruits, who excelled during their training.

An oath was administered to the passing-out DySPs to perform their duties with dedication and honesty. PTI AB AS AS