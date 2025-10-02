Wholesale attack on democratic system biggest risk facing India: Rahul at Colombia university

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said the "wholesale attack on the democratic system" currently underway in India is the single biggest risk the country is facing, and asserted that allowing different traditions to thrive is very important as "we cannot do what China does, which is to run an authoritarian system".

Speaking at a seminar titled 'The Future is Today' at the EIA University in Medellin, Colombia, Gandhi also alleged that there are "huge amounts of corruption at a centralised level" in India now.

"In India, we have huge amounts of corruption now at a very centralised level. So, three or four businesses taking over the whole economy, having a direct relationship with the prime minister, is rampant in India," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said.

"But I believe decentralising power, making things more transparent, bringing people into conversations, and bringing people into processes is the best way forward," Gandhi said while addressing the seminar on Wednesday.

Hitting back at the Congress leader for his remarks, the BJP on Thursday accused Gandhi of insulting and degrading India on foreign soil. Posting a video clip of Gandhi's speech on X, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "Rahul Gandhi does it again, degrades India on foreign soil. From defaming our democracy in London, to mocking our institutions in the US, now in Colombia he spares no chance to insult Bharat globally." "This isn't dissent. It's disgrace to the fake Gandhi. Criticising BJP may be your right but dare you malign Mother India for your cheap and petty politics," Bhatia said.

Speaking at the seminar, Gandhi said India has a much more complex system as compared to China and its strengths are very different from that of the neighbouring country.

India also has a very old spiritual tradition and a thought system with profound ideas that are useful in today's world, he said, adding that there is a lot that the country can offer in terms of tradition and way of thinking.

"I am very optimistic about India, but at the same time, there are fault lines within the Indian structure. There are risks that India has to overcome. The single-biggest risk is the attack on democracy that is taking place in India," the Leader of Opposition said.

"India has multiple religions, traditions and languages. India is actually a conversation between all its people. Different ideas, religions and traditions require space. The best method for creating that space is the democratic system," he said.

"Currently, there is a wholesale attack on the democratic system in India, so that is a risk. The other big risk is different conceptions -- some 16-17 different languages, different religions... So, allowing these different traditions to thrive, and giving them space to express themselves is very important for a country like India. We cannot do what China does, which is to suppress people and run an authoritarian system," Gandhi said.

"Our design will just not accept that," he added.

Talking about the Modi government's 2016 demonetisation move, Gandhi claimed the government demonetised the currency with an idea to get rid of cash, but it didn't work.

"As a policy, it was a big failure. The forcible conversion of an informal economy into a formal economy is problematic whereas the gradual conversion of the informal economy is the way to go. There is a reason the informal economy exists. If you use harsh tools to destroy it, you hurt people. I know there is a corruption element to the informal economy, but there is also non-corruption element," he said.

The government brought two policies -- demonetisation, which essentially destroyed small and medium businesses and allowed very large monopolies to control a big section of our economy; and second, GST, which was again designed to harm medium and small businesses, Gandhi said.

"We believe that supporting these small businesses is the way forward for entrepreneurship, and that's the difference between us and those in power who believe that a few big monopolists (control the economy). We don't agree with that," the former Congress chief said.

Gandhi also said India doesn't see itself as taking leadership in the world.

"That is not our model. We are a large country, and we believe in having a partnership. We are not arrogant enough to believe that we should lead the world.

"Every country has its own perspective and I think there is a lot of scope for working together and having partnerships. The idea that India is going to lead the world -- I don't think that is how India views itself; maybe the Chinese think differently on this," he said.

"We understand that we are a big country, a large country and we have a weight, we have a responsibility and we should behave in a particular way. And of course, we want prosperity for our people," Gandhi said.

During his visit to the Latin American country, Gandhi also met Colombian President Senate Lidio Gracia.

The Congress leader is on a four-nation tour of South America.

Speaking at the university, Gandhi said in a country like India, simply privatising healthcare and education doesn't work.

"We have tried it, but it didn't work. At least my party and I believe in solid government involvement in these sectors. Our top universities are public sector universities. While many states in India have not done well in primary education, higher education has been a big success," he said.

Gandhi also said the British controlled the steam engine and coal and they became a superpower and "we in India fought that empire and eventually got freedom in 1947".

"After the British, the Americans managed the transition from coal and steam to petrol and the internal combustion engine. Now we are facing a new transition to electric motor, from the fuel tank to the battery. The real fight between the US, which has a maritime vision of the world, and China, which has a terrestrial vision, is about who is going to manage this transition," Gandhi said, adding that "the Chinese are winning that battle so far".

Talking about the US, the Congress leader said, "Most of the people, for example, who are creating polarisation in the US with Mr (Donald) Trump are those who lost their jobs because of manufacturing.

"China has demonstrated to the world how you can manage production in a non-democratic setup, but we cannot do that; we are a democratic setup.

"The challenge is whether we can develop manufacturing like China but within a democratic setup." PTI ASK ARI ARI