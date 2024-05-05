'Whose fault is it?': Jharkhand CM hits back at BJP's 'patronising infiltrators' barb

Jamshedpur, May 5 (PTI) Rejecting the allegation that the JMM-led ruling coalition was patronising infiltrators, Jharkhand CM Champai Soren on Sunday asked when did his government got the responsibility to guard the country's border.

In a post on X, he also asked where these intruders were coming from into Jharkhand.

"BJP leaders allege that infiltrators are coming to Jharkhand and changing the demography. By the way, where are these intruders coming from? And when did the Jharkhand government get the responsibility of guarding the international border? Instead of doing politics, why is that border not "sealed"? Whose fault is it?" he said.

Soren said that in Jharkhand, even ration cards are not made without Aadhaar.

"When the agency that makes Aadhaar cards works under the central government, granting citizenship also comes under the jurisdiction of the Centre, then who is responsible for the irregularities in this process?" he added.

The BJP has been alleging that cross-border infiltration was changing the demography of Santhal Parganas.

PM Narendra Modi, while addressing an election rally on Friday, alleged the ruling coalition of the state was patronising infiltrators in the region and indulging in vote bank politics akin to neighbouring West Bengal.

"This has resulted in a decrease in tribal population there. Our women are not safe. The JMM and Congress are usurping tribal land. They have even not spared Army land. Their leaders are neck-deep in corruption whether it be liquor, mining or sand. They are looting Jharkhand's mineral resources," he alleged.

During the day, Soren also addressed a booth-level workers' meeting of the JMM at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Karandih.

He said his political career began from here and the excitement of party workers indicated a change was coming in the elections.

He said most of the MPs from Jharkhand had ignored the aspirations of the people, and they would get a befitting reply in this election. PTI BS SOM