Why a senior officer or minister would need benefits of reservation, asks SBSP chief Rajbhar

Balrampur (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday asked why a senior officer or a minister would need benefits of reservation and said it was meant for those in the lower strata of society.

Speaking to reporters here, he said today many people eligible for reservation are taking advantage of it.

"A person who has become a DM (district magistrate), SP (superintendent of police), DIG (deputy inspectors general of police), DGP (director general of police) or a minister, why does he need reservation?" Rajbhar said.

The leader said that B R Ambedkar made the provision of reservation in the Constitution for those in the lower strata of society.

"But today if a person has got reservation, then he is taking advantage of it," Rajbhar said.

The SBSP chief was in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh to attend a party programme.

The SBSP is a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Hitting out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the SBSP chief said, "Yadav is an immature leader, he had inherited the chief minister's post. Akhilesh Yadav is the person who has looted the backwards the maximum." He supported the idea of simultaneous state and national polls, saying a lot of money is spent on elections.

Just like "One Nation, One Election", there should be "One Nation, One Education", he said.

Rajbhar criticised the unparliamentary remarks made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri against BSP MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha. PTI COR NAV SMN