Why accident insurance cover only for those purchasing tickets online, SC asks railways

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The Supreme Court has asked the Indian Railways to apprise it why an accident insurance cover is provided only to passengers purchasing tickets online and not to those booking tickets offline.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and K Vinod Chandran was told that the insurance cover is provided only to passengers purchasing tickets online to cover accidents.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikramjit Banerjee appeared in the court for the railways in the matter.

"In addition, the amicus has pointed out that an insurance cover is provided to passengers purchasing tickets online to cover accidents, which is not available to those who purchase tickets offline. Mr Banerjee is required to take instructions as to the reason for this distinction between the two modes of procurement of tickets," the bench said in its order passed on November 25.

The top court was hearing a matter concerning the Indian Railways.

The bench perused a report submitted by the national transporter and said at the initial stage, the focus should be on the safety of tracks and railway crossings, from which other aspects would emerge.

It said the railways should continue carrying out its overall plan for the improvement of the system in its entirety.

The court, which posted the matter for hearing on January 13, asked the railways to respond with regard to the insurance issue. PTI ABA RC