'Why after Lok Sabha polls?' Union minister suspects conspiracy behind Bihar bridge collapses

Gaya, Jun 29 (PTI) Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday alleged there might be a "conspiracy" behind the incidents of bridge collapse in Bihar to defame the BJP-led government in the state.

Five bridges, big and small, have collapsed across the state in just over a week. One incident each was reported from Araria, Siwan, East Champaran, Kishanganj and Madhubani districts.

"Why has the state suddenly started witnessing incidents of bridge collapse? Why is it happening after the Lok Sabha polls? Why were such incidents not taking place a month before? I suspect some conspiracy behind it. Authorities concerned must look into this aspect," Manjhi, a former CM who heads the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), told reporters.

"There might be some conspiracy to defame the state government," he alleged.

He, however, said that incidents of bridge collapse were a matter of concern.

"It is happening because of the sub-standard material being used by contractors. The state government is taking action against such contractors. The state authorities are probing the matter as well. I also request them to probe the conspiracy angle," said the minister for MSMEs. PTI CORR PKD SOM