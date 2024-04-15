Why are CBI, ED not interested in CAG reports that cite corruption in govt projects, asks Khera

Nagpur, Apr 15 (PTI) Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday questioned probe agencies for not looking into CAG reports that he claimed had made allegations of corruption against the Union government.

Addressing a press conference here, Khera, the Congress' national spokesperson, claimed CAG reports contained "serious allegations" of irregularities in infrastructure works like the Bharatmala Pariyojana, the Dwarka Expressway, all of which are part of the Union ministry of road transport and highways headed by Nitin Gadkari.

Gadkari is the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha candidate from Nagpur. He won the seat with huge margins in 2014 and 2019.

Khera alleged the ministry had issued bonds worth Rs1 lakh crore without approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

He also claimed the National Highway Authority of India, which functions under the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, had taken huge loans "without application of mind", while its cost of construction had doubled.

"Where is the CBI and ED now? Have they issued notices over these? During Congress rule, agitations were held nationwide over allegations in CAG reports," Khera pointed out.

The Congress leader said the country was going through an important and decisive phase and claimed there was a "question mark on whether the Constitution would survive or not".

Many BJP leaders are making statements that the party would change the Constitution if it gets 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Khera further claimed.

Slamming the BJP's manifesto, Khera said people no longer believe what the ruling party proclaims or promises.

The people are reminded of the government's corruption when the electoral bonds scheme is discussed, Khera said.

He also questioned the source of funds in the construction of "big offices" by the BJP and outfits affiliated to it.

"Change is important after 10 years and the Congress has come to the people with a positive agenda. The entire nation understands the five 'nyay' (justice) guarantees that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are talking about," Khera said. PTI CLS BNM