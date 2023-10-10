Why BC census not taken up when Cong was in power? BRS MLC Kavitha asks Rahul Gandhi

Nizamabad (T'gana), Oct 10 (PTI) BRS leader K Kavitha on Tuesday questioned AICC leader Rahul Gandhi as to why the Congress party, which ruled the country for 60 years, did not take up the Backward Classes census.

Advertisment

She recalled that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in 2014, had ensured the passage of a resolution in the state assembly giving 33 percent reservation to BCs and said the BRS was the first party to demand that legitimacy to the BC Commission.

“This Congress leader (Rahul Gandhi) started talking about the census of the BC population. When they were in power for 60 years they did not do it. Now he ( Rahul Gandhi) says he will do something for BCs,” the BRS MLC said.

Kavitha went on to question both the BJP and the Congress for not speaking so far on the issue of formation of a separate ministry for BCs at the Centre.

Advertisment

The BRS government took it upon itself to conduct a comprehensive family survey within one day of state formation in 2015 which enabled it to effectively provide welfare schemes to all communities, she added.

The BRS leader criticised Rahul Gandhi for making those statements just before elections unlike CM KCR who has always made BC welfare his priority.

Stressing that it was high time all parties took note of the importance of caste census to ensure social justice to people of BC community in the country, she opined that even in women’s reservation, there should be a quota for BC women. PTI GDK ROH