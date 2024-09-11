Why BJP has a problem whenever we talk about upholding Constitution: Cong hits back at Shah

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Hitting back at the BJP for accusing Rahul Gandhi of making "anti-national statements", the Congress on Wednesday said the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha has only talked about upholding the Constitution and asked why the ruling party has a "problem" whenever there is such talk.

The opposition party also dismissed the criticism over Gandhi meeting Democrat Ilhan Omar, known for her controversial positions regarding India, and said the BJP is in government and summon the US ambassador and take action if they believe so.

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah came down heavily on Gandhi for his remark on reservation and said it has once again brought to the forefront the Congress' anti-reservation face.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Standing with forces that conspire to divide the country and making anti-national statements have become a habit for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party." Responding to Shah's remarks, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Ask him to take action, then we will expose the prime minister and the home minister both. The PM goes abroad and makes horrible comments against India and Indians, that is not anti-national?" "We are talking about upholding the Constitution of India and that is anti-national? Why is it that BJP has a problem whenever we talk about upholding the Constitution? Why are they against the Constitution so much?" he asked.

The BJP also slammed Gandhi over his meeting with US lawmaker Ilhan Omar and others during his visit to the country, alleging that the Congress leader is indulging in "dangerous and mischievous" activities by reaching out to people abroad who are known for their anti-india stand.

Posting on X Gandhi’s picture with Omar and the other US Congress members, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said, "The woman in the red circle is Ilhan Omar, the leader of the Democratic Party in America. She has consistently supported the creation of a separate country of Khalistan and Kashmir." "Currently, Rahul Gandhi is gathering support for this agenda in America," he alleged.

Asked about Dubey's remarks, Khera said, "Had he even head of Ilhan Omar before this? They (BJP) are in power, ask them to write a letter to the state department of the US. Ask them to summon the ambassador of the US. Ask them to take action if they are so excited about Rahul Gandhi meeting several (US) Congress people there. What stops them?" he said.

Gandhi is on a four-day visit to the United States. His first stop was in Dallas, which began on Saturday.

The Congress leader arrived in Washington DC on Monday. PTI ASK AS AS