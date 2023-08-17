Why BJP-JJP govt running away from judicial inquiry into Nuh violence: Hooda

Chandigarh, Aug 17 (PTI) Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday accused the Haryana government of running away from the judicial inquiry into the Nuh violence and questioned its intent over the July 31 incident.

The BJP-JJP government failed to take appropriate steps at the right time, Hooda told reporters here in response to a question on the attack on a VHP yatra in Nuh.

After the incident, now why is the government running away from the judicial inquiry into the whole matter, asked the leader of the opposition in Haryana Assembly.

Hooda said that in the coming Monsoon session of the state assembly, his party will bring an adjournment motion on law and order and flood issues.

The Monsoon session of Haryana Assembly will begin from August 25.

Replying to a question, Hooda said Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed had also alerted the district administration about a possible buildup of the situation as instigating things had been circulating on social media.

"Aftab Ahmed had informed the DC and SP. He said instigating things were going on over social media and preventive steps should be taken. Ten days before the yatra these provocations had gone viral on social media," said Hooda.

"Who hatched a conspiracy and who was behind the incident...we are seeking a judicial inquiry so that the truth comes out," he said.

State Congress chief Udai Bhan said the government had already been informed by the CID officials that tension had been prevailing in the area for several days.

"Provocative statements were being made on social media by mischievous elements, but it is surprising that the leave of the district police chief was sanctioned," he said.

Former chief minister Hooda said there is a huge lack of coordination within the government.

"It is surprising that the home minister does not have the department of CID with him (which is with the CM). Without the CID, the home ministry has become a ministry without eyes and ears. The people of the state are suffering because of this," Hooda said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh after a procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs on July 31 and spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram.

When asked about Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala's remarks calling those voting for the ruling party as having “demonic tendencies”, he replied, "Randeep will reply on this".

"But I will say that any person who is holding a responsible position, he should use civilised language...But what the chief minister said in reaction was also not in good taste," said Hooda.

Reacting to Surjewala's remark, Khattar had said a person born in a family of “demonic tendency” can only think of using such indecent language.

Referring to next week's Monsoon session of the state assembly, Hooda said the Congress will bring adjournment motion to discuss the law and order, Nuh violence, heavy losses due to floods, and other issues.

"Besides, unemployment, CET exam issue, increasing atrocities on Dalits, flood compensation issue, problems faced by people in Parivar Pehchan Patra as well as in property IDs, and farmer issues will be raised," he said. PTI SUN KVK KVK