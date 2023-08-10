Why BJP MP representing Manipur constituency Rajkumar Ranjan Singh not given chance to speak, asks Cong

New Delhi: Noting that quite a few ministers have spoken in Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday asked why Minister of State and BJP's MP representing Manipur Inner, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, has not been given a chance by the ruling party to speak in Parliament.

Advertisment

Sparks flew on the first two days of the debate on the no-trust motion moved by the Congress on Tuesday with the opposition attacking the Centre over the violence in Manipur and the ruling NDA hitting back at it with corruption and dynasticism jibes.

Several ministers, including Amit Shah, Smriti Irani and Kiren Rijiju, have spoken during the no-confidence motion till now.

"Quite a few ministers have spoken in Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion. Why is it so that the only Union MoS and BJP MP in Lok Sabha representing Manipur Inner Parliamentary constituency, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, whose private residence was burnt down, has not been given a chance by the BJP to speak for Manipur in Parliament?" Ramesh said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Advertisment

Quite a few Ministers have spoken in Lok Sabha during the No Confidence Motion. Why is it so that the only Union MoS & BJP MP in Lok Sabha representing Manipur Inner Parliamentary constituency, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, whose private residence was burnt down, has not been given… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 10, 2023

The no-confidence motion has been brought by the Congress on behalf of the opposition grouping Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The debate was initiated on Tuesday by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. It will conclude with the prime minister's reply on Thursday.