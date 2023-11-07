Why BJP not conducting 'OBC caste consensus'? asks BRS MLC Kavitha

Hyderabad, Nov 7 (PTI) BRS leader K Kavitha on Tuesday sought to know why the BJP-led central government was not conducting "OBC caste census" and said her party has always raised voice for the welfare of BC community.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending a 'BC Atma Gourava Sabha' here, she said the BRS has consistently demanded establishing a separate ministry for OBC welfare and "a separate budget declared for OBC welfare" besides quota for backward classes in legislatures.

"PM Modi ji came to Telangana to specifically declare about the BC and the schemes related to OBC community in Telangana, because of election here," the BRS MLC said.

She said the BRS government has allocated a budget of Rs 45,000 for welfare of OBCs since 2014 besides implementing several schemes for their welfare. PTI VVK SJR SJR ROH