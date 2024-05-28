Why BJP not using bulldozer against paper leak accused: Akhilesh

Gorakhpur (UP), May 28 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked the BJP, saying the ruling party always keeps its bulldozers ready but does not use them against those involved in exam paper leaks.

Yadav also said that after June 4, there will be "happy days" when the council of ministers (at the Centre) is going to be changed.

Addressing a joint rally with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Bansgaon Lok Sabha constituency, Yadav said, "On June 4, happy days will come, happy days will come for the press as well. Mantri mandal (council of ministers) and 'media mandal' will change." "This election is to save the Constitution," he said.

The SP chief further said that if the INDIA bloc forms government after June 4, the quantity of free ration will increase, and along with ration, (mobile) data will also be provided.

"INDIA bloc and Samajwadi Party have decided that you will be given government jobs under reservation. The Agniveer scheme will be scrapped," Yadav said.

Taking a dig at the Yogi Adityanath government, he said, "Those who said they would bring investment...but investment neither reached Gorakhpur nor Deoria. They even sold those institutions, which could have provided jobs and reservation." Yadav also addressed an election meeting in Padrauna in Kushinagar district in support of SP candidate Ajay Pratap Singh, and attacked the BJP for alleged discriminatory policies against those who leaked examination question papers.

He also criticized the Adityanath government over lack of development in Kushinagar.

"The bulldozer of these people (Adityanath government) remains always ready, but when it comes to run over the people who leak exam papers, the keys get lost somewhere," Yadav said.

In this election, people are with the INDIA bloc as they have decided to save the Constitution, he said. "Those who are planning to change the Constitution, people will change them." "They (BJP) have taken away the jobs of the youth...income of farmers has not doubled. Instead, everything in the market is expensive right now, whether it is petrol, diesel, or fertilizers," the SP chief said.

The seventh and last phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on June 1 covering the Lok Sabha seats of Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon (SC), Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Mirzapur and Robertsganj (SC). PTI NAV/COR KVK KVK