Why 'ceasefire' took place during Operation Sindoor, Sambhal SP MLA asks Centre

Sambhal (UP), May 23 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Sambhal assembly constituency Iqbal Mehmood asked the Centre the reason why "ceasefire" took place during Operation Sindoor.

While talking to reporters on Thursday evening, Mehmood referred to the action of the Indian Army on May 7 and later after the killing of 26 civilians by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22.

India and Pakistan arrived at an understanding to stop military conflict on May 10.

Mehmood said, "Our Army showed bravery and struck deep inside Pakistan and at that time, it seemed that in a day two, we are going to get Kashmir (apparently pointing towards Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) which is ours and Pakistan is going to be divided into many pieces." "Then what was the reason that this ceasefire happened suddenly without any information? The offer came from Pakistan and you immediately accepted it, whereas Donald Trump said he got the ceasefire done," Mehmood said.

The government said Trump did not interfere then why does not it tell why and because of whom did the ceasefire happen, the SP MLA said, saying the people of the country are asking questions.

Mehmood alleged that the BJP is taking out processions inside the country and asked whether this is an election issue and if the prime minister is preparing for elections.

He said it has been a month since the Pahalgam incident took place and two or three of the people who "committed murders" have been arrested or killed. He said questions are being asked about the remaining people.

The SP leader said, "If he (terrorist) has crossed the border and went back to his country, then what was our intelligence doing? And if he is here, then what is our government or our intelligence doing?" Mehmood also said there is no statement on how the Indian Army tried to enter Pakistan and how they entered.

He said delegations of Members of Parliament are going to 25 to 30 countries while MPs here are demanding a Parliament session and information about how it all happened.