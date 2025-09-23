Why conduct surveys, provide immediate relief to rain-hit farmers in Maharashtra: Congress

Mumbai, Sept 23 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday demanded that the Maharashtra government declare a wet drought in view of heavy rains and compensate affected farmers with Rs 50,000 per hectare.

State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal also appealed to the government to provide immediate relief without wasting time in conducting surveys and assessments.

Rains have wreaked havoc in the Marathwada region for the last four days, resulting in the death of eight persons and damaging hundreds of houses. Crops remain submerged in several villages.

"Farmers are in deep crisis, but the government is offering only empty promises. Don't waste time in conducting surveys and assessments; provide immediate relief. Congress leaders who stand in support of the farmers will interact with them and assess the damages," Sapkal told reporters.

He stated that 30 of the total 36 districts and 300 of 358 talukas have been affected by excessive rainfall and floods in Maharashtra. Nearly 14.3 million hectares of farmland suffered massive damage, according to Sapkal.

"With continuous rainfall, farmers are devastated, but the Mahayuti government is indifferent to their plight. Even the guardian ministers have not conducted inspections. In Cabinet meetings, there has only been hollow talk," the Congress leader alleged.

He demanded that the government provide Rs 50,000 per hectare immediately to affected farmers and Rs 5 lakh per hectare to those whose farmland has been washed away.

Sapkal said the situation in Marathwada is grim, with heavy rains affecting crops, land, and livestock, while household materials have been swept away.

"What happened to the loan waiver promised to farmers during election campaigns?" Sapkal questioned.

He claimed immediate relief was provided whenever crops were damaged by diseases, hailstorms, or cyclones when Congress was in power.

"With such widespread damage, why conduct surveys first? Provide relief first, then complete paperwork," Sapkal said, reacting to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's statement that 'panchanama' or damage assessment in the Marathwada region will be done on a war footing. PTI MR NSK