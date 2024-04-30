Why Cong govt in Karnataka not taking steps against Prajwal Revanna: Amit Shah

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday sought to know why the Congress government in Karnataka did not take any action against Lok Sabha MP Prajwal Revanna for alleged sexual abuse of women.

Addressing a press conference here, Shah asserted that the BJP will not tolerate any insult to women.

“Congress has been alleging that an NDA partner’s candidate is involved in the incident, but I just want to ask a small question - whose government is there in that state (Karnataka)? “Congress is in power in Karnataka, and this matter must have come to their attention. Why has it not taken any action on it so far? We cannot take any action as law and order is a state issue,” Shah said.

Some explicit video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, were circulated in Hassan over the last few days.

Revanna (33) is the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26.

Shah said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is “questioning us but I want to tell her that instead of asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi or me, she should ask her party’s chief minister”.

“What is the Karnataka government doing? Why is there no inquiry? We are in favour of a probe, and the JD(S) has also announced that action will be taken against Revanna,” Shah said.

Earlier in the day, the JD(S) suspended Revanna from the party with immediate effect.

“The issue regarding Revanna that has been reported in the media is very hurtful and cannot be tolerated in any way. The BJP’s stand is very clear; we will not tolerate any insult to ‘matri aur nari shakti’ (women empowerment),” Shah said.