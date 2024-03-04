Why Congress supports Pakistan so much: BJP

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The BJP on Monday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his reported claim that unemployment in India is higher than Pakistan, and asked why the Congress supports the neighbouring country so much.

Speaking to reporters, BJP spokesperson Pratyush Kanth said Gandhi has managed a "mastery" in saying anything to belittle the country, including during his visits abroad, and believes that he does a good work by undermining its achievements.

Everybody knows in what a poor strait Pakistani economy is as over 40 per cent of its people live below the poverty line, Kanth said.

"It shows how little his (Gandhi's) understanding is. The mindset behind such remarks is nothing but appeasement politics," he said.

He also cited a forensic report to hit out at the Congress over the raising of "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan in the Karnataka assembly by some supporters of Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain.

The Congress leaders first tried to deny that such a thing happened and they similarly attempted to play down the blast in Bengaluru, he added.

The police in the Congress-ruled state have arrested three persons for allegedly raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in the Vidhana Soudha corridors on February 27.

"Why does the Congress have so much love with 'Pakistan Zindabad'? Terrorists used to be happy under its rule (at Centre)," he said.

The BJP spokesperson also hit out at the DMK after the Supreme Court rebuked Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his "eradicate Sanatan dharma" remark and asked why he has moved the court with his plea for clubbing together the FIRs filed against him after abusing his right to freedom of speech and expression. PTI KR KSS KSS