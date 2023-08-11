Why did Kerala CM's daughter's financial dealings not get reflected in her husband's poll affidavit, asks Congress

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 11 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Kerala on Wednesday dragged Public Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas into the row over some financial transactions by his wife T Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, asking why he had not disclosed its details in his election affidavit if the dealings were transparent and legal.

The opposition party also urged the CPI(M) to make it clear whether Veena had not accepted the money from a Kochi-based minerals company or whether the affidavit filed by Riyas was wrong.

The Congress came out with the questions a day after it adopted a soft stand on the issue and opted not to raise the controversial matter in the Assembly, citing technical reasons.

Hitting hard at the ruling party, Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan produced a handful of documents, including a copy of the affidavit submitted by Riyas, in a press meet held at the KPCC headquarters here.

The Congress MLA referred to the statement issued by the CPI(M) state secretariat on Thursday, claiming that the dealings between Veena's IT firm and the minerals' company were transparent.

"So, my question is not to T Veena. I don't want to drag her into it. As the CPI(M) secretariat has taken over the matter, extending her complete support, my question is to them. If the financial transaction between the duo was transparent, why was that amount not disclosed in the affidavit (of Riyas)? Please explain," he said.

Though Kuzhalnadan tried to refer to the controversial matter in the House on Thursday during his speech, the Speaker intervened suddenly and didn't allow him to speak further.

The MLA said neither the Marxist party nor the CM should think that he would keep quiet if he was denied a microphone to speak in the House or attempted to scare him.

He also came down heavily on senior CPI(M) leader and its central committee member, A K Balan, who said that the opposition didn't raise the controversy in the Assembly as they were scared of the reply by the CM.

"In the past, the Marxist party was scared of only people. But, now the entire party is scared of an individual, and that is Pinarayi Vijayan," he said.

Balan is scared of the CM, and his statement against the opposition reflected his fearful mindset, the MLA added.

Besides the Congress, the BJP also urged the CPI(M) to explain why the controversial amount had not been shown in the affidavit submitted by Riyas. Neither the minister or the CPI(M) have reacted to the fresh allegations.

BJP state chief K Surendran urged Vijayan to break his silence and give a reply to the allegations that cropped up against him and his family.

He also sought to know why the Vigilance department and the Lok Ayukta did not intervene in the issue days after it came out in the public domain.

Strongly defending Veena, Balan said in the morning that the money laundering allegation on part of her financial transactions with a private minerals company would not stand as all the dealings were through banks.

Veena had not done anything out of the contract signed between her IT firm and the Kochi-based Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), he further said.

Attacking the Congress, which had earlier demanded a judicial probe into the allegation, he asked why the party-led opposition front did not raise the matter in the Assembly.

The controversy erupted in Kerala recently over some financial transactions between the private company and Veena and her IT firm.

Evidence has also cropped up that also showed that the company had dealings with top leaders of both the ruling CPI(M) as well as the opposition Congress-led UDF.

The issue came to the fore after a Malayalam daily recently reported that CMRL paid a total of Rs 1.72 crore to the CM's daughter between 2017 and 2020.

The news report, citing the recent ruling of an Interim Board for Settlement, said that the Kochi-based company previously had an agreement with Veena's IT firm for consultancy and software support services.

Despite the fact that no service was rendered by her firm, the amount was paid on a monthly basis due to her relationship with a "prominent person", the report said, citing the deposition of the minerals company authorities before the Income Tax Department. PTI LGK HDA