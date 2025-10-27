Why did Maharashtra govt take three years to transfer Palghar mob lynching case to CBI: Cong leader

Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Sawant on Monday questioned why the Maharashtra government took three years to hand over the Palghar sadhus lynching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Addressing a press conference at Tilak Bhavan here, Sawant, the Maharashtra Congress spokesperson, said the BJP-led government had "misused" Central agencies like the CBI for political gains.

"The BJP tried to malign the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government by using incidents like the Palghar mob lynching and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The CBI took five years to complete the probe into the Sushant Singh case. How many years will it take for the Palghar case," he asked.

Sawant alleged the Palghar case, which occurred during the MVA regime under Uddhav Thackeray, was a result of a misunderstanding caused by rumours of child kidnappers.

"The preliminary inquiry report clearly stated the sadhus themselves had told police the mob mistook them for thieves. The incident took place in Gadchinchale village, where the BJP had local power for over a decade, and some accused were BJP workers," he said.

He further claimed that despite announcing in October 2022 that the case would be handed over to the CBI, the state government issued the formal order only in February 2024, and a corrigendum correcting the legal sections was issued in May 2025.

"The Centre eventually transferred the case to the CBI in August 2025, and the agency re-registered the FIRs only in October 2025. Why did the government delay the process for three years? Has the political usefulness of the case ended," the Congress leader asked.

He also said the land on which the BJP is building its Maharashtra unit headquarters was under Schedule 'W' and in the possession of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation of the structure, on a plot near the bustling Churchgate railway station in south Mumbai, this afternoon in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"How was it transferred? Was the lease with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Housing Finance Corporation renewed? Was the transfer proposal approved by the Cabinet," he asked.

He also questioned how the property, valued in crores, was transferred to the BJP for Rs 8.91 crore.

Three national banks were involved in the transaction without BMC's consent, Sawant alleged.

"Who is the builder involved in this deal, and what is his connection with the BJP," Sawant asked while demanding a clarification from the state government and the BMC commissioner. PTI MR BNM