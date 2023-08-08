Why did not DMK follow AAP's conditional offer precedent, asks AIADMK

Chennai, Aug 8 (PTI) Had the ruling DMK made it categorical to its ally the Congress that it would take part in the opposition alliance INDIA's meet only if the grand old party's regime in Karnataka released Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, the neighbouring state would have complied, the AIADMK claimed on Tuesday. Edappadi K Palaniswami, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu's main opposition party said Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP imposed a condition that his party would become a constituent of the opposition alliance only if the Congress and its allies opposed in Parliament the Delhi services bill.

Based on the same logic, had Stalin insisted on the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu by the Congress regime in Karnataka, the neighbouring state would have agreed to let out water. If Stalin had concerns about the welfare of Tamil Nadu farmers, a right fully backed by the Supreme Court judgement, he would have proposed such a condition and ryots of the Cauvery delta region would not have been made to suffer. "This is a very big betrayal of (TN's) Cauvery delta farmers by the DMK government," Palaniswami, the former Chief Minister said in a statement.

As the ruling DMK dispensation did not secure Cauvery water from Karnataka as per the apex court mandated schedule, standing Kuruvai (short-term) paddy crop over about 4.5 lakh acres may wilt.

While Stalin did not address the issues of the Tamil Nadu people, he has been commenting on "problems of other states," to project himself as a "national leader," the AIADMK chief alleged.

"The AIADMK will never compromise on state's (Tamil Nadu's) rights under any circumstances," he asserted and dubbed the DMK "opportunist." Palaniswami asked the DMK to not provoke it to divert attention and instead focus on "doing good to the people," in its remaining period in office.

Stalin had said he was not surprised by the AIADMK's support to the Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha and reiterated his accusation that the Tamil Nadu's main opposition party is "servile" to the BJP. The DMK captured power in 2021 and its five year tenure would become complete in 2026. PTI VGN KH