Why did Priyanka Gandhi not speak on issues of rape and corruption in Rajasthan: BJP

Jaipur, Oct 20 (PTI) The BJP lashed out at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, calling her a "political tourist" and accusing her of not raising the issues of "rising" crimes against women and corruption under the Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

"Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has come here as a political tourist. While on political tourism in Rajasthan, she might be lacking knowledge about the Congress government of loot, lies and divisions that was functioning for the last four years," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told reporters.

He alleged that Priyanka Gandhi, who held a public rally on the issue of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) in Dausa on Friday, was "herself a stakeholder of corruption” in the state.

The BJP spokesperson said that despite Priyanka Gandhi's claims of unity within the party, factionalism has led to separate groups supporting Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

“Priyanka Gandhi had come to Rajasthan today on political tourism and this is nothing new. She often comes to Ranthambore with her family, but she does not see rape victims and minor gang rape victims,” he said “Even today, Priyanka Gandhi completed her speech after reading the slip without any facts. It would have been better if Priyanka Gandhi had also taken care of the women, youth and farmers of the state,” he said at a press conference at the party office.

He said while the Congress leader gave the slogan of "ladki hoon lad sakti hoon' in Uttar Pradesh, the women in Rajasthan were fearing for their lives under the Congress government.

BJP state president CP Joshi asked why no member of the Gandhi family, including Priyanka Gandhi, had shown interest in addressing the issue of rape cases in the state.

“She did not address the suffering caused by the mismanagement and inaction of the Gehlot government. Crime and corruption increased under the rule of the Ashok Gehlot government,” he alleged.

The BJP leader also defended the development work and major projects undertaken by the Modi government while arguing that while the country had progressed through such initiatives, the Congress had failed to bring about development and was driven by other motives.

Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore also pointed out that Priyanka Gandhi did not speak about the "rising" crimes against women in Rajasthan and accused her of highlighting Congress' “failed schemes”.

“Congress had made promises during the 2018 elections, which they failed to fulfil after coming to power,” he said.

“Despite Priyanka Gandhi's attempts to mislead the public with false claims, the people of Rajasthan will not be swayed by the Congress' lies,” he added.

Addressing the public meeting in Sikrai in Dausa district, Priyanka Gandhi targeted the Narendra Modi government, alleging its sole focus is on clinging to power rather than public welfare, as her party presented a united face in poll-bound Rajasthan with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot sharing the dais.

The Congress general secretary also accused the BJP-led central government of working for its "industrialist friends". PTI SDA RT RT