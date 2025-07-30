Why did you name it 'Operation Sindoor' when women lost their sindoor, asks Jaya Bachchan

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Wednesday questioned why India's retaliatory action post-Pahalgam attack was named "Operation Sindoor", when women were widowed in the incident and actually "lost their sindoor".

Participating in a debate on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha, the SP MP was also seen objecting to interruptions from other MPs. The actor-turned politician, who is known for her sharp temper, was urged by the Chair not to pay attention to others.

Bachhan replied saying she has "sharp ears", and at one point, she was seen telling Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who was sitting next to her, "don't control me".

Bachchan paid condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam attack.

"It feels strange because whatever happened looks like fiction, people came, killed so many, nothing happened. It's really unreal," she said.

"I talk from my heart... You have appointed bid writers, who give fancy names... Why did you name it Sindoor? Sindoor to ujad gaya logo ka (they lost their Sindoor)... Those who were killed, their wives were left behind," she said.

"The tourists who went there, why did they go there? After abolition of Article 370, they were chest thumping that terrorism will be finished... what happened? The tourists went there believing that," she said.

"You have destroyed the faith and trust of people you promised. Those families will never forgive you. You do not have the ability to apologise to those families," she said.

"Humility in power is very important," she said.

"The Defence Minister said we are self-reliant, we are manufacturing this and that, what is the point when you were not even able to save 25-26 people... Bombs will not help, basic humanity is required," she said.

"No dispute can be silenced by violence alone. I am sorry to say one department where you are very poor is humility," she said.

She also quoted Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien, and said, "Derek said a good thing -- the weaker the argument, the more aggressive the body language".

"Be humble, be kind, be protective towards people who have given you this position and authority with hope that you will protect them... Protect them, please say sorry," she said. PTI AO TRB