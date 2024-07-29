Why did you not make an SC, ST or OBC MP as LoP in Lok Sabha: BJP member to Rahul

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) BJP MP Brijmohan Agrawal on Monday hit back at Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha over his criticism of the government's alleged neglect of SCs, STs and OBCs, asking why he chose to become the Leader of Opposition instead of offering the position to someone from these backward communities.

Speaking during the discussion on the Union Budget, Agrawal slammed the Opposition saying its members have opposed the budget because they do not like the government's agenda of development for the youth, farmers, women and the poor besides different regions, including border areas.

The only development they like is the development of "one, two, three, four, five families", the Raipur MP said.

"You talk of the SCs, STs, OBCs... Did nobody from these communities get elected from your party? Why did you not make one of them as the LoP," he asked Gandhi, soon after the Congress leader had launched a sharp attack on the government over a host of issues.

Gandhi spearheaded 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' but it was due to the Congress that India was partitioned in 1947 and China captured its territory in 1962, Agrawal alleged.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, he said the party seems to have lost its mind as it is claiming that the BJP after winning 240 seats in the Lok Sabha polls failed. "The party with 99 MPs is claiming that the party with 240 MPs has failed," he said. PTI KR KR KVK KVK