Why do you assume terrorists came from Pakistan? Chidambaram’s Pahalgam bombshell

New Delhi: Former Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram has come under fierce criticism after publicly casting doubt on Pakistan’s involvement in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead.

His remarks, aired in a recent interview to The Quint, have reignited debate over Chidambaram’s record on cross-border terrorism and national security.

In the clip, Chidambaram asks, “Why do you assume they came from Pakistan? There’s no evidence of that.”

That statement runs counter to multiple official findings.

Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches identifying four suspects, and intelligence reports confirmed that Pakistani nationals, alongside local recruits, carried out the assault on tourists in the scenic Kashmir town.

The Financial Action Task Force also warned that such a large-scale operation could not proceed without external funding from terror networks.

Accusing Chidambaram of giving Pakistan a “clean chit” and undermining India’s counter-terror stance, prominent commentator Ratan Sharda pointed to Chidambaram’s past scepticism of Pakistani culpability.

“These are the same people who claimed 26/11 was RSS ki sazish… who killed evidence & US intel of Pakistan’s role in Malegaon & Samjhauta blasts. How do they sleep at night?” Sharda wrote.

Opposition leaders and BJP figures joined the chorus, demanding clarification.

Many asked how a former Home Minister, who oversaw security during the 2008 Mumbai attacks, could dispute clear intelligence tying Pakistan-based militants to Indian soil.

Chidambaram served as Home Minister during major terror incidents, including the 2008 Mumbai (26/11) attacks.

While he earned praise for restoring constitutional order quickly, his handling of other cases remains controversial.

In the 2007 Samjhauta Express bombings and the Malegaon blasts, critics alleged his ministry failed to pursue leads implicating Pakistani handlers.

With the monsoon session of Parliament set to discuss Operation Sindoor beginning today, Chidambaram’s statement is seen as indicative of the direction the Congress party plans to take in the debate.