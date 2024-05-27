Why does Cong repeatedly find itself in cozy relations with Pak: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur, May 27 (PTI) Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday alleged the Congress has been maintaining a "cozy relationship" with Pakistan and also accused it of being involved in corruption in defence deals since Independence.

Addressing election rallies in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, the BJP leader asked, "Why do they (Congress) feel compelled to praise Pakistan while living in India? What kind of disgusting politics is it to sing praises of Pakistan during Indian elections to please a particular vote bank?" Thakur alleged that even 75 years after Partition, "the strings of Congress are still connected with Pakistan" and lashed out at the party for asking for proof of the 2016 surgical strikes across the Line of Control.

"Why does the Congress repeatedly find itself in cozy relations with Pakistan?" he wondered.

The Union minister, who is seeking a fifth term in the Lok Sabha from the Hamirpur seat, referred to various instances of corruption in defence deals in the past to allege that since Independence, "the Congress' agenda has always been to fill its own pockets with the country's money".

From the purchase of jeeps for the Army from England immediately after Independence to the Bofors scam, the Scorpion Submarine scam and the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, the Congress' hands are stained with "brokerage", Thakur was quoted as saying in a statement.

"Congress leaders spent the money meant for strengthening the Army on their own indulgences while our soldiers died on the borders due to lack of resources," he alleged.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government, Thakur said, "Today's India wants to move ahead, which is why it is choosing strong leadership. In the last six phases (of the polls), the entire country has shown its resolve for a developed India by overwhelmingly voting to elect Narendra Modi as prime minister for the third time." Exuding confidence that the people in Himachal Pradesh will vote in large numbers in favour of the BJP in the seventh and final phase on June 1, he said, "The Congress is getting fewer than 40 seats and is already planning to blame their defeat on EVMs." "They tried all tactics -- spreading lies, fear, and confusion in the name of SC, ST, OBC, and the Constitution. But none worked." The Union minister said that under the Modi government, the armed forces received Rafale aircraft and India is now producing BrahMos missiles, INS Vikrant warship, Tejas aircraft, and bulletproof jackets.

"We have built more than 6,800 kilometres of roads along the border. Last year, defence production in the country exceeded Rs 1 lakh crore. We have also signed 11 peace agreements in the Northeast," Thakur said.

The Modi government has so far provided over Rs 1.20 lakh crore to ex-servicemen by implementing the 40-year-old demand of 'One Rank, One Pension", he added. PTI COR BPL NSD NSD