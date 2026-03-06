Why does India require another country's approval to meet energy needs, asks TN CM

Chennai, Mar 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday sought to know why India required another country's approval to meet its own energy needs.

His statement comes after the US issued a temporary 30-day waiver allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil, amid escalating tensions with Iran.

He also said India cannot remain silent or passive following the sinking of an Iranian warship, IRIS Dena, off the Sri Lanka coast by the US military two days ago.

Taking to X, Stalin said, "When the United States decides to allow India to purchase Russian oil for just 30 days, it raises a fundamental question. Why should India need another country's approval to secure its own energy needs?" "Equally troubling is the sinking of the unarmed Iranian warship IRIS Dena by the United States soon after it participated in the International Fleet Review 2026 naval exercise hosted by India in Vishakapatnam," he added.

According to the DMK chief, when a vessel taking part in an Indian-hosted multinational exercise is targeted in such a manner, India cannot appear "silent or passive." Stalin stressed the need to preserve India’s international reputation and protect its strategic interests and sovereignty.

"The Union BJP government looks totally compromised on India's longstanding tradition of strategic autonomy and an independent foreign policy. India's dignity in the international arena needs to be protected and the nation's sovereignty and interests need to be defended," he noted.

The Iranian frigate, IRIS Dena, was returning home after participating in the Milan multilateral naval exercise hosted by India. At least 87 Iranian sailors were killed in the attack, which marked a major escalation in the conflict between the US and Iran outside of the Persian Gulf.