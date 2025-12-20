Why does Ram's name irritate Congress, asks MP CM on party's opposition to VB-G RAM G Bill

Indore, Dec 20 (PTI) Why is the Congress irritated by the name of Lord Ram, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav questioned on Saturday while slamming the party for its opposition to Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, popularly known as VB-G RAM G Bill.

The Bill was passed by Parliament on Thursday amid fierce protests by opposition parties led by the Congress over the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name. The VB-G RAM G Bill will will replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA).

"I still cannot understand why Congress is irritated by the name of Lord Ram. What is it that they are angry about? First, they obstructed the construction of Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya. Then they ignored the temple's ground-breaking ceremony," CM Yadav told reporters here.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are yet to the visit the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Yadav pointed out.

"We all know that the employment guarantee scheme was originally started under the name NREGA. For electoral reasons, they (Congress) added Mahatma Gandhi's name to this scheme," Yadav claimed.