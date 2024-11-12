Why has Centre neglected Maharashtra's sugar industry: Cong asks PM Modi

New Delhi: The Congress hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asking him as to why Maharashtra's Chakan industrial area is witnessing a mass exodus of manufacturing units and why has the Centre "neglected" the state's sugar industry.

Ahead of Modi's Pune visit, Congress General Secretary (In-charge, Communications) Jairam Ramesh posed three questions to the PM including why the BJP has ignored the Dhangar community's demand for ST status.

"Pune's Chakan industrial area is currently witnessing a mass exodus of manufacturing units due to problems caused by poor road infrastructure. Despite ongoing roadwork, basic issues of traffic congestion and potholes continue to plague the area," Ramesh said in his post on X.

"The non-biological PM is in Pune today. Three questions he must answer -



1. Why is the Chakan industrial area facing a mass exodus of manufacturing units?



This has not only caused frequent traffic jams but also a worrying increase in the number of accidents, and the absence of traffic police at important junctions has only exacerbated the problem, the Congress leader said.

This has led to disruptions in production schedules as the movement of raw materials to factories and the transportation of finished goods have been severely hampered, Ramesh said.

"Even after repeated complaints to the Pune police, and many meetings with officials from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), no meaningful progress has been made. Now, around 50 manufacturing units have relocated to other states like Gujarat, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh," Ramesh said.

Is the Mahayuti government doing anything to stop this mass exodus of manufacturing units from Pune, he asked.

"What does the non-biological PM have to say about all the jobs that have been lost due to his government's negligence?" the Congress leader said.

He further asked why has the BJP ignored the Dhangar community's demand for ST status.

The Dhangar community, which constitutes almost 9 per cent of Maharashtra's population, has been demanding ST status for years but in vain, he said.

"Effects of caste-based marginalisation are evident from the Dhangars' poor performance on Human Development Index indicators, but they have received no support from the Mahayuti government," Ramesh said.

Last year, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde made vague commitments about studying other states' methodologies to address their demands for reservation but no meaningful progress has been made, he said.

The Congress has consistently promised to conduct a nationwide caste census to ensure that every backward community in India is able to access the opportunities they deserve, he said.

What is the PM doing to ensure the wellbeing of the Dhangar community and why have the BJP and their allies ignored the plight of the Dhangars, Ramesh asked.

Accusing the Centre of neglecting Maharashtra's sugar industry, he said that expecting a shortage in sugar production this year, the Central government has imposed a blanket ban on the production of ethanol because of which millers in Maharashtra are sitting on stocks worth at least Rs 925 crore.

The Centre's predictions, however, are flawed as the per acre yield of sugarcane has actually increased by over 15%, Ramesh argued.

"Now, sugar mills find themselves in a fix - in addition to the financial burden imposed by this ban, they are also worried about the fire hazard posed by their existing stocks of ethanol and spirits, which are incredibly combustible materials," he said.

Neither has the Centre's reactionary policy helped the farmers - the greater-than-expected supply of sugarcane has lowered prices for the crop, especially given the drop in demand due to the ethanol ban, he said.

"Is the non-biological PM going to take responsibility for this disastrous shift in policy? Does the BJP have any plans to rectify the problems they have created for the sugar industry?" Ramesh said.

Earlier in the day, Ramesh posed three other questions to the PM ahead of his rallies in Chimur and Solapur and asked why has the BJP "diluted" Adivasis' forest rights in Maharashtra.

In 2006, the Congress had passed the revolutionary Forest Rights Act (FRA) which granted Adivasis and forest-dwelling communities legal rights to manage their own forests, and economically benefit from forest produce they collect, he pointed out.

"The BJP government, however, has obstructed the implementation of the FRA, depriving millions of Adivasis of its benefits. Only 52% (2,06,620 claims) of the 4,01,046 individual claims filed have been granted, and land titles distributed cover only 23.5% (11,769 sq. km) of the 50,045 sq. km eligible for community rights," Ramesh said in his post on X.

Why has the BJP government in Maharashtra failed to provide Adivasi communities their rights, he asked.

Ramesh further asked as to what has the PM done to alleviate water scarcity in Satara and Solapur.

He further asked what is the BJP doing to prevent farmer suicides.

On an average day in Maharashtra, seven farmers take their own lives, he pointed out.

"In the face of this state-sponsored callousness, the Congress has consistently guaranteed farmers MSP as per the Swaminathan Committee's recommendation, a farm loan waiver with a Permanent Commission set up to implement it smoothly, and settlement of all crop insurance claims within 30 days," he said.

What is the BJP's vision to support Maharashtra's and India's farmers, he asked.

His remarks come amid campaigning for the November 20 polls in Maharashtra.

Counting of polls would take place on November 23.