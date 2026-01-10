Jaipur: Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Rajasthan on Saturday, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot accused the Centre of failing to deliver justice to the family of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was murdered in Udaipur in 2022.

The former chief minister said in a statement that Shah should break his "political silence" and explain when Lal's family would get justice.

Lal was hacked to death at his shop in the busy Hathipole area of Udaipur in June 2022 by two men for allegedly supporting a social media post against Islam — an incident that sent shockwaves across the country.

In a statement, Gehlot pointed out that the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which functions under the Union home ministry, took over the case of Lal's killing from Rajasthan Police on the night of the incident.

"Despite the case being with the NIA, why has justice not been delivered so far? Why is the family still being forced to run from pillar to post?" Gehlot asked.

He accused Shah of spreading "falsehoods" during elections over compensation to the victim's family. Lal's family had clarified that it received Rs 50 lakh compensation and government jobs for both sons from the former Congress dispensation, contrary to claims made by BJP leaders, the former chief minister said.

He demanded an apology from the BJP for "misleading" the people of Rajasthan.

Gehlot further alleged that law and order in Rajasthan has collapsed, citing extortion, sexual crimes and the "rise" of mafia activities.

"Instead of speeches, the home minister should answer questions on the deteriorating law and order situation in Rajasthan," he said.