Why has PM not found time to visit Manipur: Cong hits back at BJP

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday hit back at the BJP over its allegation that the opposition party was "stoking fire" in the "cauldron" of Manipur, asking why Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not found the time to visit the violence-hit state.

The BJP asked the Congress to join the efforts being made to resolve the issues in the state.

"The Congress party needs to come out beyond Manipur. Manipur is a sensitive area. All of us need to work together. Work is going on. Let the Congress stop stoking fire in the cauldron of Manipur," BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad told a press conference.

Tagging a clip of Prasad's remarks, Congress general secretary (In-charge, Communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "Will Mr. Ravi Shankar Prasad answer a simple question. Why has the non-biological PM not found the time as yet to visit Manipur since May 2023 when he has gone all over the world as self-styled Vishwabandhu/ Vishwaguru?" Asked about Prasad's remarks at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Ramesh said, "My simple question to Mr Ravi Shankar Prasad is why has the globe-trotting non-biological prime minister not gone to Manipur since Manipur started burning on May 3, 2023.

"He has gone to bring peace all over the world...So my question to Mr Ravi Shankar Prasad, why has the prime minister not found the time or the inclination to go to Manipur," Ramesh said.

The prime minister has gone to Assam, Tripura and other places but not to Manipur when the people of the state want him to come, he said.

"He (PM Modi) has not been there even for a few hours. He has not said anything on Manipur, he has not met the Chief Minister of Manipur, he has not met the political leaders of Manipur," the Congress leader said.

Manipur is still tense and normalcy has not returned to the state, he said.

"Manipur is a sensitive part of India, an integral part of India, an important part of India, why is Mr. Narendra Modi continuing to ignore Manipur," Ramesh said.

Prasad's remarks had come a day after Ramesh attacked PM Modi.

"The non-biological PM has spoken to the Israeli PM who is on a rampage. But over the past 16 months, Mr. Modi still has not found the time, the inclination, the interest, and the concern to speak to the CM of Manipur, MLAs, MPs, political leaders of various political parties, civil society, and media in this most troubled of states," Ramesh had said.

"He projects himself as a Vishwagyani but maintains a total silence on issues of domestic political concern like Manipur, the Chinese incursions in Ladakh, etc.," he had said.

Ethnic violence in Manipur erupted on May 3, 2023, following a tribal solidarity march in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's push for Scheduled Tribe status. Since then, the violence has claimed the lives of more than 220 individuals, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities, as well as security personnel. PTI ASK ASK TIR TIR