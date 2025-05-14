Why hasn't PM sacked MP minister for 'disgraceful remarks' against Col. Sofiya Qureshi: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not yet sacked Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah for his objectionable remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and said the "atrocious" comments reflect the BJP's "diseased mindset".

The opposition party slammed the BJP after a video went viral in which Shah is purportedly heard making objectionable remarks, saying, "'Jinhone humari betiyon ke sindoor ujade the… humne unhiki behen bhej kar ke unki aisi ki taisi karwayi (those who wiped sindoor (vermilion) off our daughters' forehead... we sent their sister to teach them a lesson)'."

Col Qureshi was a prominent face of the armed forces during media briefings on Operation Sindoor along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, asked, "Why has the PM not yet sacked the Madhya Pradesh Minister who made the most disgraceful and totally unacceptable remarks against Col. Sofiya Qureshi? It is not enough for the National Commission on Women to deplore these remarks." "The Minister's atrocious remarks reflect the BJP's diseased mindset really," he said.

AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot also condemned the purported objectionable remarks by the Madhya Pradesh minister.

Talking to reporters in Jaipur, he said such disrespect towards the officer was completely unacceptable.

He also demanded the minister's immediate removal from the cabinet and an apology from the BJP's top leadership.

"The chief minister should immediately remove this minister from his cabinet and the BJP leadership must apologise publicly for his offensive comments. Such remarks tarnish the dignity of the Indian Armed Forces and undermine the respect we owe to our soldiers," Pilot said.

The Congress on Tuesday slammed the BJP over Shah's purported objectionable remarks on Col Qureshi and demanded his sacking.

The party had shared the video in which Shah is purportedly heard making the objectionable remarks.

Shah later claimed his remarks were being twisted by some people.

"We respect the actions taken by the Indian forces that avenged the Pahalgam terror attack in which the vermilion was wiped off the forehead of our sisters. I don't want to say anything to those who are twisting my remarks. She (Qureshi) is a sister who has enhanced our prestige, it should not be seen in any other context. We respect her and will continue to do so," he had said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had also hit out at Shah for making "extremely insulting, shameful and vulgar remarks" about Colonel Qureshi.

"The terrorists of Pahalgam wanted to divide the country but the country was united throughout Operation Sindoor in giving a befitting reply to the terrorists," he had said on Tuesday.

"The mentality of the BJP-RSS has always been anti-women. First, they trolled the wife of the naval officer martyred in Pahalgam on social media, then harassed the daughter of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and now BJP ministers are making such indecent comments about our braveheart Sofiya Qureshi," the Congress chief said.

"Modi ji should immediately dismiss such a minister," he added.

The National Commission for Women also strongly condemned the purported derogatory remarks made against Colonel Qureshi, calling for respect for women in uniform.

Though Commission chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar did not name anybody but her remarks come a day after Shah's purported remarks against Qureshi sparked widespread outrage.

During multiple briefings, Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh flanked Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on the dais, delivered statements from the armed forces and the government from time to time.