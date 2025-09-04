Why hesitating to help Punjab, show humanitarian spirit: Minister Cheema to Centre

Chandigarh, Sep 4 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema slammed the BJP-led Centre on Thursday, asking why is it "hesitating" to help the flood-hit state, as he called on it to show the same humanitarian spirit towards the region as was shown in extending aid to the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Cheema questioned the Centre's priorities, asking why relief materials were swiftly dispatched to Afghanistan, while flood-affected Punjab is facing "delays" in receiving financial and humanitarian assistance.

In a statement issued here, the minister emphasised that Punjab, a state that has consistently contributed to India's food security and economic strength, deserves timely and adequate assistance in its hour of need.

"If humanitarian aid can be sent across borders, then why the hesitation in helping our own people?" he asked.

Cheema urged the Centre to prioritise the welfare of flood-affected citizens and expedite the release of relief packages, infrastructure support and rehabilitation measures.

India delivered 21 tonnes of relief materials to Afghanistan as part of its assistance to the earthquake-hit people of that country.

More than 1,400 people were killed and over 2,500 injured in eastern Afghanistan after a 6-magnitude earthquake hit the region late on Sunday.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, urging him to release Rs 60,000 crore of the state's funds, which he claimed were "stuck" with the Centre, while highlighting that Punjab is grappling with one of the worst flood disasters in decades.

Cheema reiterated the Punjab government's commitment to doing everything possible to provide relief to the flood-hit people.

Calling on people to donate generously to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, he promised transparency and accountability in utilising any aid received, ensuring that every rupee reaches those who need it most.

Punjab is facing one of its worst floods in decades. The floods are a result of the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets, following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Heavy rains in Punjab too have aggravated the challenges faced by residents.

On the issue of Goods and Services Tax, the finance minister said the benefits of the new two-slab GST rate structure should be passed on to common people, making it more relatable and impactful, besides ensuring that those struggling with inflation get relief.

He also recalled that when the GST system was introduced, all states supported it on the condition that the Centre would compensate them for any revenue loss until their economies stabilised.

Calling on the Union government to continue providing GST compensation, as promised, to the states, Cheema argued that this support is crucial for ensuring fiscal stability, especially given the challenges and disasters many states are currently facing.

He said Punjab is experiencing its worst floods in four decades and urged the Centre to provide both continued GST compensation and quick financial aid for the flood victims.

The GST Council on Wednesday approved simplifying the tax from the current four slabs -- 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent -- to a two-rate structure -- 5 and 18 per cent. A special 40-per cent slab has also been proposed for a select few items, such as high-end cars, tobacco and cigarettes. PTI CHS RC