'Why highlight only Kejriwal's name?' says AAP on defacement case

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) The AAP on Tuesday said it was surprised that the name of party convener Arvind Kejriwal alone was being "highlighted" in an alleged public property defacement case, which accused many more politicians of the same crime.

A city court earlier in the day ordered the Delhi Police to file an FIR against former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in a defacement of public property case.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal said one Shiv Kumar Saxena submitted visual evidence with the date and time indicating that "illegal banners" bore the names and photos of the accused, including Kejriwal.

The original complaint named several people, including those from the BJP, flagging alleged defacement of public property, the AAP said.

"It is strange that the media is only highlighting the case against Arvind Kejriwal," the party said.

Besides Kejriwal, the court ordered an FIR against former MLA Gulab Singh and ex-Dwarka councillor Nitika Sharma for installing "large-sized" banners. PTI VIT VN VN