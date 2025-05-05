Why hold Rajasthan BJP event in Gujarat? asks Gehlot; CM Sharma questions his 'mental' state

Vadodara, May 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday criticised Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot for questioning the BJP's decision to arrange a training camp for its elected representatives from the adjoining state near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Narmada district.

Sharma, a senior BJP leader, hit out at his Congress predecessor, saying it appears he has lost his "mental balance".

The Rajasthan Chief Minister was speaking in Vadodara city of Gujarat before leaving for Ekta Nagar, the site of the 182-metre statue, the world's tallest, dedicated to Sardar Patel.

According to party sources, the Rajasthan BJP has organised a three-day-long training camp, from May 5 to May 7, for its MLAs and MPs at Tent City in Kevadia (now known as Ekta Nagar) in Narmada district, around 100km from Vadodara.

Sharma is also scheduled to attend the camp, which will be inaugurated by BJP president JP Nadda, said the saffron party in a release in Narmada district.

In a post on social media platform 'X', former CM Gehlot questioned the Rajasthan BJP's decision to select Gujarat, instead of the desert state, for the three-day exercise.

"It is very surprising that from today, the entire Rajasthan government, including the Chief Minister and the BJP legislative party, is going to Gujarat for training in a luxurious resort...Does the BJP high command feel the Rajasthan government has failed and hence there is a need for training?" asked Gehlot.

"Why such training sessions can not be held in Rajasthan? When international events like G-20 can be held in Jaipur and Udaipur during the Congress rule (in 2023), why did the need arise to conduct the training of BJP MLAs and chief ministers outside Rajasthan?" he asked.

In his response, Sharma stated that such "mentality and double-standards" by Congress leaders was responsible for the grand old party's poor performance in polls.

Addressing a function organised by Rajasthan natives in Vadodara, Sharma accused the Congress of playing politics of caste and appeasement, and indulging in corruption.

"Gehlot has criticised the BJP for arranging this programme near the Statue of Unity in Narmada district of Gujarat. I think Gehlot has lost his mental balance," said Sharma in his address at his felicitation event.

"This programme will be held near the Statue of Unity, a monument dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a key role in unifying India after independence by successfully integrating numerous princely states of Rajasthan and other parts of the country. This monument gives us the message of unity," the CM asserted.

The BJP leader insisted the Congress party is now limited to a few states because it ignored the contributions of great leaders like Sardar Patel in the independence movement and nation building.

"Gehlot sahab, you need to understand the sentiments of the people. You need to open your eyes and see what were the contributions of our freedom fighters. Since you and your party lack such thinking, the Congress party is now limited to a few states. This typical mentality and double-standards are responsible for the Congress' poor performance (in polls)," noted Sharma. PTI COR PJT PD RSY