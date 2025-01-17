Why Indian Railways is running special trains for Coldplay Ahmedabad concert

New Delhi: Western Railway is running two special trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26 for those wanting to attend concerts of renowned rock band Coldplay amid skyrocketing airfares between the two cities.

This initiative draws inspiration from a similar successful partnership between Indian Railways and BookMyShow Live for the Mumbai leg of Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour, set to take place on January 18th, 19th, and 21st, 2025, at D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The special train service aims to provide a seamless, eco-friendly, and cost-effective travel solution for concert-goers, easing the burden on city infrastructure and reducing traffic congestion during these high-profile events, a press statement from BookMyShow said.

Although the press release specifically mentions the Mumbai concerts, this initiative's success has prompted the extension of similar services for the Ahmedabad show, ensuring fans can enjoy a hassle-free journey to and from the venue.

For the Mumbai concerts, the exclusive train was designed to connect fans from various parts of the city, running between Goregaon and Nerul, with stops at key locations like Andheri, Bandra, Chembur, and Jui Nagar. Given the popularity and demand for such services, it's logical to assume that the Ahmedabad special trains will follow a similar model, connecting major transit points within the city to the concert venue.

The pricing for the Mumbai event was notably affordable at just Rs. 500/- for a two-way ticket, which was exclusively available through BookMyShow. This pricing strategy likely aims to make the concert experience accessible to a broader audience, and we can expect a similar approach for the Ahmedabad concerts.

Anil Makhija, COO - Live Entertainment & Venues at BookMyShow, emphasised the importance of the fan experience starting well before the concert itself.

He highlighted how this partnership with Indian Railways not only facilitates travel but also fosters a sense of community among fans, allowing them to share excitement and create memories from the moment they board the train. This sentiment would undoubtedly apply to the Ahmedabad event as well, where fans can expect to enjoy Coldplay's music, connect with fellow enthusiasts, and immerse themselves in the concert atmosphere even before reaching the venue.

The initiative goes beyond mere transportation; it's about enhancing the overall experience of attending a Coldplay concert. By providing these special train services, Indian Railways and BookMyShow Live are setting a precedent for how large-scale events can be made more accessible, sustainable, and enjoyable.