Why industrial development body in appeal against NGT order aimed at cleaning river: SC to Rajasthan

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Rajasthan government why the state industrial development and investment corporation has challenged an NGT order aimed at cleaning the polluted Jojari river.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta also asked the state to apprise it whether the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Ltd. (RIICO), municipal councils of Pali and Balotra, and Nagar Nigam Jodhpur want to continue with their respective appeals against the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) February 2022 order.

The NGT passed the order in a matter relating to pollution caused in three rivers -- Luni, Bandi and Jojari.

The apex court was hearing a suo motu case concerning contamination in the Jojari river. The appeals filed by RIICO and these civic bodies were also listed for hearing.

"Why is RIICO in appeal? These are directions to clear the pollution and RIICO wants to oppose that," the bench asked the counsel appearing for Rajasthan.

The state's counsel said the NGT order had directed RIICO to pay environmental compensation of Rs 2 crore.

"Give me a week's time. Let me file a proposed action plan and also the current status report," the counsel said.

The bench said, "Find out whether the municipal councils and RIICO want to continue with these appeals." The state's counsel said he would take instructions and apprise the court about it.

The bench noted in its order that the state's counsel has sought a week's time to "obtain instructions in the matter in particular about the fact whether RIICO and Municipal Council Pali, Nagar Nigam Jodhpur and Municipal Council Balotra still want to continue with their civil appeals".

It posted the matter for hearing on November 17.

Rajasthan's counsel sought permission to file a status report as a lot of development has taken place in the matter since 2022.

The bench said the state may file a status report.

The apex court said last month that pending appeals against the NGT order in the matter relating to pollution in the Jojari river should be heard together with the suo motu case over contamination of the river.

The bench passed the order in the suo motu case titled "In Re: 2 million lives at risk, contamination in Jojari river, Rajasthan".

The top court on September 16 took suo motu cognisance of discharge of industrial waste in the river.

It said the discharge of industrial waste, primarily from textile and other factories, in the river was affecting hundreds of villages.

Due to this, the bench said, the drinking water was not safe for humans as well as animals, and this was affecting their health and other ecosystems there. PTI ABA DIV DIV