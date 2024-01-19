Why is BJP govt shying away from using ballots papers in polls instead of EVMs, asks Punjab CM

Panaji, Jan 19 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday asked the BJP-led government at the Centre why it was shying away from conducting elections using ballot papers instead of the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Advertisment

Addressing a public meeting in South Goa's Benaulim assembly constituency, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said he has raised the issue of EVMs in Parliament.

"I had asked why is it that whenever any party speaks against EVMs, the BJP comes in support of these machines? If they have faith in the Modi wave, then why do they support EVMs?" he asked.

"This means there is something...Otherwise why will they support EVMs? If they have trust in the popularity of PM Modi, then let them hold the election through ballots," he said.

Advertisment

He said suspicions have been raised about the efficiency of EVMs.

"I am not saying this. It is the common people who are saying it.,,God is watching," he added.

The Punjab CM said the AAP was doing "politics of work", and claimed that his party's word 'guarantee' was stolen by others.

Advertisment

He said, "They (those in power) threaten us that they will put us in jail. ED (Enforcement Directorate) officials say they don't any proof (against AAP leaders), but they have to come (to take action) because they have orders from their bosses." Maan said his government in Punjab was working for the people. "We have given 40,000 government jobs in the last 20 months. Electricity is free in Punjab and Delhi," he said.

The mohalla clinics in Punjab will reach the 800-mark on the coming Republic Day, Mann added.

"More than 70 lakh people have visited the mohalla clinics in Punjab till now. This means, one in every four persons in the state has visited the clinic (to avail its services)," he said.

Advertisment

Registers maintained in the mohalla clinics generate health records, based on which the government gets the data of which disease is prevalent in which region. "Accordingly, we can focus our medical resources in those areas," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak, AAP's Goa unit chief Amit Palekar, MLA Venzy Viegasw were also present.

Kejriwal and Mann arrived in Goa on Thursday on a three-day visit to take stock of the party's preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections to be held in April/May this year. PTI RPS NP