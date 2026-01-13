Why is BJP hurt? asks MNS after Raj Thackeray attacks Adani

Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday questioned why the BJP was hurt after party president Raj Thackeray attacked industrialist Gautam Adani during the campaign for civic polls.

Thackeray on Sunday alleged that assets of Mumbai and Maharashtra, including airports and ports, were being handed over to the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate. He further claimed that after the BJP came to power in 2014, the government consistently favoured Adani.

"Why was the BJP so hurt when Raj Thackeray attacked Adani? We have an objection to projects being given to Adani from other industrialists at gunpoint. We are not against industrialists. There should be no monopoly, and all industrialists should get equal opportunities," Deshpande told reporters.

Responding to Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the Navi Mumbai International Airport, developed by Cidco and Adani Group, was proposed several years ago to decongest the Mumbai airport and was completed in five years.

"We will construct a third airport (in the Mumbai region) and also increase the capacity of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai," he declared.

The CM also emphasised that non-BJP-ruled states also benefited from investment from Adani group companies. PTI PR NSK