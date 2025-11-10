Why is DMK panicking at SIR, spreading false campaign, asks AIADMK gen secy

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Nov 10 (PTI) Wondering why the DMK was “panicking and screaming” at the mention of SIR, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday claimed that the ruling party was creating confusion through a false campaign on the revision exercise.

Maintaining that a month’s time was sufficient for the Election Commission to update the electoral rolls, the former Chief Minister said the DMK’s contention that the one-month deadline was insufficient was unacceptable.

“When the election commission officials can distribute booth slips to the voters in only five days before the elections are held, can’t they not update the electoral rolls in 30 days?” Palaniswami asked.

Speaking to reporters here, the AIADMK general secretary said the Booth Level Officers could cover about 300 houses in eight days in their allotted areas. “The argument that one month is not sufficient for the revision of voters’ list does not hold water,” he said.

Targeting the ruling dispensation, Palaniswami asked, “Why is the DMK and its allies panicking and screaming at the mention of SIR? Do they not want genuine electoral rolls?” The electoral rolls revision was essential to remove the names of the electorate who have shifted out of the constituencies, and those who have passed away, he said.

“If the DMK wants to retain all those voters, then it only indicates that it wants to encourage bogus voting,” he said and added the voters’ list should have the names of only the eligible voters.

He flayed the state government over the delay in appointing the director general of police to head the police force and said the department was struggling to maintain law and order due to the absence of an official to head the force. PTI JSP JSP ROH