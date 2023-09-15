'Why is ED investigation not going forward in National Herald case,' BRS leader Kavitha asks

Hyderabad, Sep 15 (PTI) BRS MLC K Kavitha on Friday asked the BJP why it is silent on the National Herald scam involving top Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and demanded to know why the investigation by the Enforcement Directorate is not moving forward in the case.

Speaking to PTI, the BRS leader asked why the ED is not questioning them even when there is no stay on the investigation, and alleged that there is a tacit understanding between the BJP and the Congress.

“I want to remind the people of this country of one issue. About a year and a half back, Rahul Gandhiji, Sonia Gandhiji and all of their top leadership were questioned by ED in the scam of Rs 5,000 crore which is what they called the National Herald scam.

"But why haven’t they gone forward on that? Is there an understanding between BJP and Congress? As far as the BRS is concerned, we have always said that both of these so-called national parties are one and the same. That is why we keep both these parties at arm's length,” she said.

Kavitha also said that the ED had issued notice to her to appear before the probe agency today in the Delhi Excise policy case.

“I personally believe that there is an understanding between the Congress and the BJP. Not between BRS and BJP,” she said, adding that Congress shouldn't talk about the ED when Rahul Gandhi himself is facing charges.

She further said that Congress should stop lying by making promises as it did in Karnataka, Rajasthan and all the states they had contested in.

Speaking about the issue of getting the Women's Reservation Bill passed in Parliament, she said her party had given credit to Sonia Gandhi for passing the bill in the Rajya Sabha about 26 years ago.

“We have been raising the issue since our first assembly session as to when the Women's Reservation Bill would be passed. It will happen because of the BRS party. We will raise the issue in this special Parliament session as well,” she said.

The ruling BRS in Telangana on Friday demanded that the Centre pass the Women's Reservation Bill and also take legislative measures to provide a 33 per cent quota for OBCs in Parliament and state legislatures, in the special session of Parliament beginning September 18.

A meeting of the BRS parliamentary party here, presided over by party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, passed a unanimous resolution to this effect. PTI GDK ANE