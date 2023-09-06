Why is govt keeping special Parliament session's agenda secret, asks TMC's Derek O'Brien

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday asked why the government is keeping the agenda of the upcoming special session of Parliament under wraps.

Advertisment

He was speaking after attending a meeting of floor leaders of opposition bloc INDIA at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge here.

"Where is the agenda for this session? Why is it being kept secret? In a Parliamentary democracy, why is the agenda being kept secret," O'Brien asked.

"The BJP will do everything to disrupt the session. We will be positive," he added.

Advertisment

According to sources, a range of issues, including price rise, unemployment, "attack" on federal structures, MSMEs, and farmers' situation, were discussed at the meeting of the opposition alliance.

The government has called a special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22, the agenda for which has not been revealed yet.

Regular business like Question Hour, Zero Hour and private members' business will not be held in this session. PTI AO DIV DIV