Why is Modi govt treating Law Commission in 'cavalier manner', especially on UCC: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday noted that the 22nd Law Commission wound up without submitting its report on the Uniform Civil Code while the actual composition of the successor panel had not yet been announced, and asked why the Modi government treating such a respected body in such a "cavalier manner".

The opposition party's assertion comes a day after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the rules under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) have been approved and the date of its implementation in the state will be announced soon.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The 21st Law Commission appointed by the Modi Government had submitted its 182-page ‘Consultation Paper on 'Reform of Family Law’ on August 31, 2018. Para 1.15 in this report reads thus: 'While the diversity of Indian culture can and should be celebrated, specific groups or weaker sections of society must not be dis-privileged in the process. Resolution of this conflict does not mean athe bolition of all differences."

"'This Commission has therefore dealt with laws that are discriminatory rather than providing a uniform civil code which is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage. Most countries are now moving towards recognition of difference and the mere existence of difference does not imply discrimination, but is indicative of a robust democracy."

Ramesh further noted that then in a press note published on June 14th, 2023, the 22nd Law Commission of India notified its intention to once again examine the Uniform Civil Code.

This was being done, the press note clarified, on a reference sent by the Ministry of Law and Justice, he pointed out.

However, the 22nd Law Commission was finally wound up on August 31st 2024, without submitting its report on the Uniform Civil Code, Ramesh said.

"The 23rd Law Commission was announced on September 3rd, 2024, but its actual composition has not yet been announced. Why is the Modi government treating such a respected body like the Law Commission in such a cavalier manner, especially on such a sensitive subject?" he said.

After chairing a state cabinet meeting on Monday, Dhami said preparations for implementing the UCC in the state are almost complete.

In December, Dhami announced that UCC would be implemented in January. With municipal elections scheduled for January 23 and results expected on January 25, speculation is rife that the government might announce the UCC implementation on Republic Day.