Why is Priyanka silent on women harassment in states under Congress, allies: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur (HP), May 28 (PTI) Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday accused Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of being silent on women harassment incidents in states ruled by her party and its allies.

Advertisment

During a series of election meetings in the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, Thakur said, "Priyanka Gandhi, who gave the slogan of 'I am a girl, I can fight,' does not see the atrocities on mothers and sisters in Sandeshkhali of Bengal." He alleged that it was her "vote bank politics" which did not allow her to see the harassment of a woman MP by their colleagues in Delhi.

The minister was referring to the alleged attack on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house in the national capital.

"She should change her slogan to 'I am a girl, but I cannot fight'," he said.

Thakur, the BJP candidate from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, alleged that Priyanka had come to Himachal to cheat the people without fulfilling her party's old promises.

"The irony of Congress and its leaders is that even after 75 years of Independence, they think the public can be misled," he said. PTI COR BPL VN VN