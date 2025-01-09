Why is Walmik Karad getting preferential treatment, asks Sule; seeks PMLA case against him

Mumbai , Jan 9 (PTI) NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Thursday demanded that a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) be booked against Walmik Karad, arrested in an extortion case linked to sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder.

Advertisment

She also claimed that despite his arrest, Karad continues to be the head of the Ladki Bahin scheme in Beed's Parli, and sought to know why the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government in the state was giving a "preferential treatment" to him.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted and tortured to death on December 9, allegedly in retaliation for his efforts to prevent extortion attempts against an energy firm linked to a windmill project.

Talking to reporters, Sule said extortion needs to be stopped in order to bring investments.

Advertisment

Karad, the close aide of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, has been arrested in the extortion case and there is a growing demand to book him in the sarpanch murder case as well.

"We don't have anything against Walmik Karad as a person, but we are against the tendency. There should be zero tolerance against crime and financial fraud," she said.

"There should be a transparent probe into the sarpanch murder case and the death of a Dalit youth in judicial custody in Parbhani," she demanded.

Advertisment

The Baramati MP claimed that Karad was made the head of the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme in Beed's Parli taluka and still continues at the position.

"The recommendation was made by minister Dhananjay Munde. The person accused of extortion is the head of the scheme meant for empowering women. How shocking is this!" she said.

The first extortion case against Karad was registered in May before Lok Sabha elections and the Ladki Bahin scheme came after the parliamentary polls, the NCP (SP) leader added.

Advertisment

Sule sought to know why Karad has not been booked under the PMLA by the Enforcement Directorate, he said.

"The complaint against him was lodged on May 28, 2024 by Avaada company. The ED had issued a notice to him on March 14, 2022. So why no action was taken by the ED?" she asked.

Opposition leaders Anil Deshmukh (NCP-SP), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena-UBT), Nawab Malik (now in ruling NCP) were arrested under the PMLA, she said.

Advertisment

"Anil Deshmukh was arrested on the basis of hearsay allegations. Someone said he came to know that Deshmukh demanded a bribe of Rs 100 crore. Till today, there is no proof," she said, asking why Karad was being given preferential treatment.

Had action been taken in time, sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh would have been alive today, Sule said. PTI MR NP